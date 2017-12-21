Kick-Off The New Year With Cold, Hard, Cash!!!

105-5 The River is giving you lots of chances to win lots of money! We are kicking off the year with The Breakfast Club’s “Keyword For Cash”. Just listen to The River every weekday at 7, 9, 1, 3 and 5 for the special keyword from January 8th through February 2nd. Then, text that keyword to 67760 and you’ve got a shot at scoring a very cool $2018 daily prize, PLUS a grand prize of $30,000! Must be 18 or older to play. The Breakfast Club’s “Keyword For Cash” is an Alpha Media company wide texting contest. One winner will be chosen daily and the grand prize winner will be chosen at the end of the contest period. Message and data rates apply. Listen 5 times every weekday for your chance to win $2018 from 105-5 The River, Mankato’s Best Music!