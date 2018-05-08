Kid Tries to Sign His Own School Permission Slip With Hilarious Results

Kids can be truly hilarious, although not always intentionally. They ask all kinds of strange questions, say ridiculous things, and occasionally try to get away with things that no adult in their right mind would ever believe. For example, this kindergarten student attempted to sign a permission slip letting him go visit the high school with the rest of his class. He would never get away with it, anyway — his handwriting is too obviously that of a child. But the best part is that he didn’t even sign an actual name, he just wrote, “He can go.” And he wrote it twice. Sure, that works.

The tweet has gone viral, and the woman who posted it simply wrote, “I’ve been crying for 30 minutes.” We assume that means laugh crying, because we’ve been doing the same thing. “HE CAN GO”!