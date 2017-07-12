Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Cocaine Allegation

Kim Kardashian posted to her Instagram Story on Monday (July 10) to show off some new items from the Kardashian Kids collection, and a fan noticed what they thought was an illegal substance in the background.

The Twitter user wrote, “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy,” and Kim was very quick to shut down this rumor.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop,” Kim tweeted back about the untrue accusation.

Kim has spoken out many times over the years about how she’s never gotten into drinking or drugs.

“I’ve never been a drinker, I’ve never gotten into drugs,” she said on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno back in 2010. “You know, I think I have such a close family. I think, you know, at a young age. I think you know my sisters do enough drinking to kind of fill up the whole family….From a young age, my dad made it very clear that, ‘OK, you’re the responsible one and you have to watch your sister, and (he) taught me how to drive when I was 14 in case my sister or her friends were going to be drinking and I always had permission to drive. You know, I had to call him from the destination and the final place. I always felt this sense of pride that he had in me that I was the responsible one so I always wanted to make him proud. And I hate the taste of alcohol.”

Source: justjared.com