If you are not a fan of winter, you’re going to love what the Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting for the upcoming season. According to the 2018 edition that just came out today, Minnesota will have a warmer than normal winter with less than average snowfall. ¬†Good news for our heating bills and our backs…bad news for skiers and snowmobilers! Southernminnesotanews.com has the details.