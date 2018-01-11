What You Should Know About The Stomach Flu

Did you know the stomach flu isn’t actually the flu? That’s just one of the things you need to know about gastroenteritis, which is the medical term for the so-called ‘stomach flu.’ And since 20 million of us get it every year, here are the facts:

If it isn’t the flu – what is it? It’s a family of viruses that infect us and they spread through the ‘fecal-oral route,’ which is just as gross as it sounds. Basically viruses from infected waste matter find their way into our mouths. It could be from touching common surfaces, like an elevator button or handrail. An unlike a regular flu virus, the stomach bug is hardy and can survive on surfaces for days. Plus, it takes very few particles to get infected – which is why it spreads so easily.

More often than not, a bout of the stomach flu comes from the food we eat.

The biggest worry with the stomach flu is dehydration.

The stomach flu will typically get better on its own – it's called "self-limiting" – which means, it makes its way through your system quickly. That's why you can feel like death-warmed-over one day, and go back to work the next.

Source: tesh.com

