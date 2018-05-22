Lake Crystal Woman Accused Of Stealing From Her Former Employer

A Lake Crystal woman is accused of breaking into her former place of employment after hours and stealing from the business.

Twenty-five-year-old Britny Lynn Hodroff is charged in Blue Earth County with felony burglary and felony theft for the March 4 incident. According to the complaint, a store manager at the River Hills Mall business called police when he discovered a missing bank deposit bag from the cash room safe.

The manager said that personal items were also missing from what had once been Hodroff’s office, and the only way to access the room was by key, which Hodroff had never turned in after she resigned. The alarm company also confirmed that Hodroff’s alarm code had been used the night of the theft.

Hodroff admitted to using her keys to access the store to pick up personal items and also to using her code to disarm the alarm. She said she went to the breakroom to find her lunchbox and a pack of soda, but found neither. She denied taking any money.

Police discovered a $500 deposit made to her bank account approximately four days after the incident at the store. The bank deposit bag contained approximately $4,947.39 in cash and checks.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook