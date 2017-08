Not content to just be in the exotic car business, Lamborghini is now getting into the smartphone business.

The Lamborghini smartphone – which they’re calling the Alpha One – is encased in handmade Italian leather, features a 5.5-inch display and a 20-megapixel camera.

Just like Lamborghini cars, this thing is beautiful and fast – and, of course, expensive, with a price tag of $2,450.