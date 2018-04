The City of Mankato has announced the closure of Land of Memories Park due to high water.

Also closed is the trail from Riverfront to Sibley Parks. The Minnesota River is estimated to crest at around 22 feet on Thursday.

Any questions should be directed to park staff at 311 or (507) 387-8600.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

