Landfill Fire In Brown County
By Greg Travis
|
May 7, 2018 @ 7:14 AM

New Ulm, Hanska and Sleepy Eye fire crews responded last night to landfill fire at the Brown County Sanitary Landfill.

Fire trucks began to arrive arrive just after 9 p.m. to extinguish the blaze, which could be seen for miles.  One nearby resident said it looked like “a volcano” erupting.  Another observed that water and pump trucks had made several trips past their house.

The landfill is located on County Road 11 between New Ulm and Sleepy Eye.

The cause of the  fire has not yet been determined.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

STUDY: Yep, There SHOULD Be Two Spaces After a Period Child Seriously Injured In Weekend Crash STUDY: Mothers Can Eat Placenta After Birth, No Risk to Newborns 12 Surprising Things You Didn’t Realize All Couples Do Behind Closed Doors How to Make a Last-Minute Mother’s Day Dinner Reservation A Hilarious Open To The Show!
Comments