Landfill Fire In Brown County

New Ulm, Hanska and Sleepy Eye fire crews responded last night to landfill fire at the Brown County Sanitary Landfill.

Fire trucks began to arrive arrive just after 9 p.m. to extinguish the blaze, which could be seen for miles. One nearby resident said it looked like “a volcano” erupting. Another observed that water and pump trucks had made several trips past their house.

The landfill is located on County Road 11 between New Ulm and Sleepy Eye.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

