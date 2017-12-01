“You Laugh, You Lose”…Greg vs. John–The Re-Match!!
By Greg Travis
|
Dec 1, 2017 @ 12:35 PM

So Greg took Round 1 a couple of weeks ago.  John demanded a rematch this week.  Once again, the two went head to head delivering their best/worst Dad Jokes.  The 1st to laugh loses.  Check out who won this time!

 

