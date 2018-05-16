Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the New Viral Video Driving the Internet Crazy

It’s been a while since we’ve had a good social media debate. Remember when we were all asking is “The Dress” gold and white or blue and black? Ah, those were the days.

Now we’ve found social media’s newest controversial question and it has to do with what you hear not what you see.

In case you’ve missed it there is a serious sound question floating around on the Internet right now. There’s a sound clip of a voice saying either “yanny” or “laurel” and it’s driving people mad! Seriously, don’t dive down this rabbit hole if you’re not prepared for a little tussle and possibly a little outrage with other’s answers.

So, what’s really going on?

In some ways, everyone is a winner here. In the recording, two separate voices are saying the names “Yanny” and “Laurel” at the same time.

So why do we all hear different things? Basically, Redditors have theorized that it all comes down to frequency.

The voice saying “Laurel” is at a lower, bass-heavy frequency. If you play the recording on a high volume, ideally over speakers, you’re more likely to hear the voice say “Laurel.” The voice saying “Yanny,” on the other hand, is at a higher frequency, which means you are more likely to hear it on a lower volume, sans bass reverberation.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook