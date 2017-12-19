Le Sueur County Homeowner & Friend Capture Burglar, Hold Him Until Police Arrive

Two men are jailed after allegedly breaking into a residence in Le Sueur County and getting caught by the returning homeowner.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a residence in Lexington Township (rural Le Center) just after 11:30 Sunday morning on a report of a burglary in progress.

The property owner told authorities that when he arrived at the residence, he saw an unfamiliar vehicle in the driveway and could hear a couple of men inside. One of the would-be burglars then exited the residence and was detained by the property owner and an acquaintance until deputies shortly after.

Deputies then searched the residence and located a second man hiding in an upstairs bedroom.

The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old David Adams of Chaska and 32-year-old Michael Johnson of Chaska. They’re both currently in the Le Sueur County Jail pending formal charges.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

