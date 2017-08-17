LED Eyelashes Could Cause Cataracts and Wrinkles, Doctor Warns

Perhaps you should think twice before jumping on the LED eyelash bandwagon, an ophthalmologist is warning.

The latest clubbing fad has people affixing LED strips above their eyes. Powered by a small battery tucked into the hair at the back of your head, the lights flash in different colours, as you move to the beat.

But several eye specialists are now highlighting possible health risks that could come from sticking the lights onto your eyelids.

With such close and constant exposure to UV rays from the lights, users risk developing cataracts and macular degeneration down the road, Naris Kitnarong, a specialist at Siriraj Hospital’s department of ophthalmology, was quoted by a Thai broadcaster as saying.

Cataracts involve the lens in the eye becoming cloudy, and macular degeneration is the deterioration of part of the eye’s retina. Both lead to the eventual loss of sight. It is unclear how much one would need to use the LED strips in order to raise their risk of such serious eye conditions.

On the cosmetic front, Kitnarong added that the LED strips would emit a low level of heat that could cause eye dryness, accelerating the development of wrinkles with regular use.

The eye specialist’s comments come as Thai authorities examined if the new clubbing fad needs a public health warning.

The police have so far decided to allow the sale of LED eyelashes in the country, as long as they come with accurate instructions on how to protect consumers, a spokesperson said.

Source: mashable.com