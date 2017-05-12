Like & Share Our Facebook Post To Win Free Tickets to “Grease”

After a decade, the #1 best-seller in Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ history returns to the Main Stage! Join Sandy, Danny and the rest of the Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies for an affectionate satire of high school life in the 1950’s. Don’t miss the unforgettable tunes like: “Summer Nights,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “We Go Together,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Beauty School Dropout,” AND added songs made popular in the beloved film: “Grease (Is The Word),” “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re the One That I Want.” It’s a high-octane rock ‘n’ roll party packed with explosive energy! Just like and share our Grease post on Facebook for your chance to win.

Source: Chanhassen Dinner Theater