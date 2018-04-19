Liquidation For Bon-Ton, Inc; Parent Company Of Herbeger’s Confirms Closures

Bon-Ton Stores, Inc, the parent company of Herbeger’s announced the sale of its assets to a liquidator.

Bon-Ton owns two stores locally, one at the River Hills Mall in Mankato, and another located in downtown New Ulm. Other southern Minnesota locations include Albert Lea, Austin and Rochester.

The New Ulm store manager, who declined to give her last name and is listed on the company website as Julie P., confirmed that she called store employees personally to inform them of the closure before they heard it from the news.

SouthernMinnesotaNews.com is still awaiting a response from Bon-Ton’s corporate headquarters. Local stores have deferred to the corporate office to confirm the number of employees that the closures will affect.

Bill Tracy, the President and Chief Executive Officer, said that the company’s stores, e-commerce and mobile platforms will remain open throughout the store closing sales.

Bon-Ton filed in February for court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

