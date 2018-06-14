Little Boy’s Hilarious Joke Sign Welcoming Mom Home at the Airport Goes Viral

An Oklahoma woman turned bright red when she returned home to find her son waiting for her with an interesting sign.

According to a now-viral Facebook post, Barbara Nielsen arrived at the airport to find her son Daimen holding up a sign reading: “Welcome home from prison mom.”

Nielsen jokingly dubbed her husband a jerk for the stunt.

Her friend Jessica Williams made the image public and added the caption, “So a friend was gone for a week on BUSINESS and her husband made this sign for their son to hold to welcome mom back! I died laughing.”

Nielsen told ABC News that her 4-year-old had no idea what the sign actually said.

Nielsen wasn’t really in prison, but rather on a business trip to Michigan.

