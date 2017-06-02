Look For Jelly Donut Oreos On Store Shelves This Weekend!

In case you haven’t heard, National Donut Day is today—and this year, Oreo wanted to get in on the action.

Adding to their lineup of endless creations, which includes flavors like Swedish Fish, Choco Chip, Brownie Batter, and the most recent Firework Oreos, the company has revealed that a Jelly Donut cookie will be hitting store shelves this weekend.

The newest addition will feature golden Oreo cookies, a custard outer ring and raspberry center, resembling the flavor of many people’s favorite doughnut treat. But these won’t be sold everywhere — you can only get the new flavor exclusively at Walmart stores.

If Jelly Donuts in Oreo form just aren’t your thing, and you’re looking for the real deal on National Doughnut Day, don’t worry — you’ve got plenty of free (!) options to choose from.