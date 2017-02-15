Look Who’s On The Cover of This Year’s Swimsuit Issue

Kate Upton is your 2017 cover model of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The magazine published three covers with Kate, each one wearing progressively less. The so-called collector’s edition features Kate wrapped in macramé. During the reveal, Jimmy Kimmel questioned if Kate’s attire even qualified as a swimsuit “because it seems just like a hammock torn to shreds.” Sports Illustrated kept all the models in suspense. Kate didn’t learn she was on the cover until the magazine went to press on Monday. She was sworn to secrecy. Though Kate confessed to telling a few family members.