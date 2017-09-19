Lunch Lady Larceny in ‘Kato

39 year old Nikki Jo Johnson of Lake Crystal has pleaded guilty to theft by swindle for stealing nearly $5,600 dollars while serving as head cook at Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato. Larson was able to steal the money from the Association of Cooks with the Mankato Area Public Schools, while she served as the group’s treasurer. She will be sentenced in November. If she has paid back all the money by then, her plea deal calls for no jail time. According to the complaint, Johnson transferred the funds from the Association of Cooks’ account into her own personal bank account and the bank account of her boyfriend. Get more details at southernminnesotanews.com.