Madelia Man Pleases Self In Grocery Store Parking Lot, Say Charges

A 60-year-old man from Madelia is accused of masturbating in his vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Ricky Gene Hartke is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Police say they were called to Sunshine Foods around 11:30am on Thursday, November 30th, by a woman who said she saw Hartke removing some of this clothing and could see his hand going up and down.

The responding officer says he could see Hartke in the back seat of his vehicle, which was “rocking back and forth.” Police say Hartke had a coat covering his lap and denied pleasuring himself, saying he was enjoying the sunshine and checking over his shopping list.

Authorities say there have been other reports against Hartke for similar conduct in recent months. That includes a July report of a man in the window of his apartment masturbating, visible to people in the parking lot; and a September report of a man in the McDonald’s play area in St. James masturbating while children were present.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook