Madison Lake Woman Who Killed Daughter Back In Minnesota, Release Nears

The Madison Lake woman who killed and dismembered her teenage daughter in 2001 is back in Minnesota as she prepares for her release.

Julie Mae Terrell, age 52, had been incarcerated at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma, but is now at the women’s prison in Shakopee.

Terrell is set to be released on April 23, 2018, after having spent around 17 years behind bars. The rest of her 25 year sentence for second degree murder will be served on parole/supervised release.

While many have said that Terrell should have to serve her entire sentence behind bars, her upcoming release is mandated under Minnesota’s “2/3 prison & 1/3 parole” sentencing statute.

Southernminnesotanews.com has more on this disturbing story…

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook