Major Road Closures Planned for Twin Cities Metro This Weekend

You probably already know about the two big road construction projects along Highway 169 between Mankato and the Twin Cities. But be aware, it will be anything but smooth sailing once you hit the Bloomington area. That’s because MNDOT is closing down some major arteries for construction this weekend and it will slow you down in a big way. Here are the big closures you need to be aware of:

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, a segment of I-94 and one direction of I-35W will temporarily close:

I-94 from Interstate 394 to I-35W will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-35W north from Minnesota 62 to I-94 will be closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Starting at the same time, a number of ramps and portions of Minneapolis streets will close as part of the massive, multi-year effort to improve the junction of I-35W and I-94 south of downtown Minneapolis. The upcoming closures include:

Access from I-35W north to Fifth Avenue, 11th and East Grant Streets into downtown Minneapolis.

Fourth Avenue and 12th Street from downtown Minneapolis to I-35W south.

The ramp from I-94 east to I-35W south until fall 2021.

The ramp from I-35W north to 31st and Lake streets until at least fall 2018.

The ramp from 31st Street to I-35W south until at least fall 2018.

The closures continue next week. Official detours follow Third and Fourth streets into and out of downtown. Other routes can be found on the MnDOT project page along with additional metro road closures. Drivers can access a MnDOT site launched Wednesday detailing all summer road improvement projects.

Source: twincities.com

