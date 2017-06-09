This Major Women’s Clothing Retailer Could Be Hit With Serious Store Closures

If you are a big fan of shopping at Maurices, we’ve got some bad news for you. The women’s fashion store may be forced to close many of it’s retail locations because it’s parent company is struggling financially.

Maurices is owned by Ascena Retail Group, which also owns brands like Lane Bryant, Loft, Dressbarn, Ann Taylor and Justice. Sales results for those stores were way down in their most recent survey and the Duluth News Tribune reports the plan is to close 250 stores. If the company can’t renegotiate store leases in the next two years, they’ll be forced to close another 400.

Maurices was found in Duluth, Minnesota in 1931 and has a few dozen stores in this state and hundreds more across the country.