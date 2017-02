Here’s a good reason to make your bed every morning … a survey by the National Sleep Foundation found that people who made their beds were 19% more likely to report getting a good night’s sleep compared to those who didn’t make their beds. More reasons to make your bed every day … Charles Duhigg, author of The Power of Habit, says that making your bed in the morning can lead to other good habits, from packing a healthy lunch to sticking to a budget.