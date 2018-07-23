Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl In Her Mankato Home

A Breckenridge man admitted to police he is a registered sex offender and that he sexually molested a young cousin several years ago, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marcus Duane Clark has been charged with felony 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Clark is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail on another matter.

In February 2018, Mankato Public Safety received a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred approximately three years ago. The now-14-year-old girl told police in an interview that when she lived in Mankato, Clark has followed her to the basement laundry room, lifted her onto the dryer, kissed her, and made her tell him she loved him.

According the the criminal complaint, the girl – who was 9 or 10 years old at the time – was then forced to give Clark oral sex and told not to say anything to anyone.

Clark admitted to investigators that he had lived with the girl’s mother, his cousin, in 2012 or 2013, and that he is a registered sex offender but denied touching her in a sexual manner. He eventually admitted that the girl gave him oral sex, but told police that she initiated the contact.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

