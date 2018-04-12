Man Allegedly Flashes Female Employee At Mankato Walgreens

A man who allegedly flashed his genitals at an employee in a Mankato business was arrested on multiple charges early Wednesday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Pierre Cortez Tolentino faces charges of indecent exposure, 5th degree assault, stalking, disruptive intoxication, and obstruction of the legal process.

Police received a report from a female caller just after 2:30 a.m. The woman said that a man had exposed himself to her and made comments about his genitals while making his purchases.

When police arrived, they located a male, but he quickly left the area. They found him after a short pursuit and requested he identify himself. After some verbal confrontation, the man was identified him as the suspect and he was arrested.

There is no indication that the victim and Tolentino knew each other. The name of the business is not being released, but the address was confirmed to be 1270 Madison Avenue, which a Google search reveals to be Walgreens. Tolentino’s last known address is in Illinois.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

