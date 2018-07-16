Man Arrested For DWI After Lake Crystal Residence Hit By Vehicle

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on DWI and hit and run charges after he crashed his vehicle Sunday in Lake Crystal.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office says that 22-year-old Ryan Dean Poulson hit two vehicles on the 600 block of West Nathan Street early Sunday morning at 4:19 a.m. The impact of the crash pushed one of the vehicles into the attached garage of the home.

Poulson left the scene and was later arrested when an officer responding to the report observed him in the area.

Poulson’s blood alcohol level was .19, over twice the legal limit.

Damages to the house and vehicles were minor.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

