Man Arrested At Wow Zone Allegedly Threatened To Kill Cop’s Family

What started out as a typical Tuesday night at Mankato’s Wow Zone Family Entertainment Center wound up becoming filled with drama when a 33 year old man from Florida was taken away by police after drunkenly trying to start fights with other patrons. James Harris also allegedly stole someone’s piece of pizza. The responding officer gave him a ride back to the hotel where Harris was staying. During the commute, it was discovered there were several outstanding warrants for Harris in Florida at which point the officer stopped the car and put Harris in handcuffs. Harris then allegedly became upset and began threatening to kill the officer and the officer’s entire family. Get more details at southernminnesotanews.com.