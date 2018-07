A man was injured Thursday morning when he lost control of the Ford pickup he was driving on Highway 169.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonah Blain Eaves of Belmont, Louisiana was north of Highway 14 on Highway 169 northbound at 9:43 a.m. when he lost control and entered the ditch.

Eaves suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Mankato.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

