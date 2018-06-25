Man Rescued From Raging Blue Earth River

Two kayakers had to call for help Saturday after they were caught in high current on the Blue Earth River.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old David Frundt was rescued after his kayak became pinned against a fallen tree and he was unable to get free due to the strong currents. A 16-year-old boy made it safely to shore on his own, but Frundt was still clinging to the tree when rescuers arrived.

The Blue Earth River is currently in an active flood stage with very strong currents.

The Faribault County Sheriff, Blue Earth Police Department, and Blue Earth Fire Department brought Frundt safely to shore. There were no injuries suffered by any of the parties involved.

The Blue Earth Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted on the scene.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook