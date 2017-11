A 51-year-old man from Mankato was hospitalized Tuesday after hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle.

The State Patrol says Michael Joseph Busch was struck on Victory Drive as the SUV was entering the right turn lane near the intersection with Excel Drive. Busch was taken to the MCHS Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Michael Rex Possin of Mankato, was not hurt.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

