Mankato Hit & Run Victim ID’d, Police Seek Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 88-year-old Mankato man killed in an apparent hit and run has been identified and police have focused in on the type of vehicle thought to be involved.

The Department of Public Safety says William A. Maher was found dead in the 600 block of East Main Street just before 1:30 Wednesday morning. His body was partially in the street and partially on the sidewalk.

The suspect vehicle is thought to be a 1999 to 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a light gray or silver plastic grill with front end damage. That’s based on evidence found at the scene, as pictured above.

It’s thought that the vehicle was headed down Main Street hill when Maher was struck.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

