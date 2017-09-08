Mankato H&M Opens Next Week!

Hang in there shoppers, the wait is ALMOST over! According to our friends at southernminnesotanews.com, the clothing store will open at noon next Thursday, September 14th at River Hills Mall, and the first 200 shoppers in line will receive giveaways up to $300. Bring in some old clothes that you don’t want anymore to H&M, because if you donate them the store will give you 15% off your next purchase and a chance to win an H&M gift card valued up to $250. The 19,000 square foot H&M store will carry clothing for men and women, and also there is an H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds.