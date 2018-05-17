Mankato Las Brazas Abruptly Closes Its Doors
By Greg Travis
|
May 17, 2018 @ 6:22 AM

Las Brazas Mexican Grille on South Riverfront closed suddenly without warning.

The restaurant posted a note on the door that simply stated: “closed for good.”  The tables that had been located on the sidewalk were also gone.

The employees of the neighboring restaurants said they hadn’t heard anything about the closure prior to seeing the sign on the door.

SouthernMinnesotaNews.com reached out for comment from the restaurant, but has not yet received a response.

