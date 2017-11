Oops! A 92-year-old Mankato man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after crashing into a home on South Front Street.

Police say Charles Heaberlin had entered the Champlin Auto Wash when he accidentally accelerated and damaged doors, then went across South Front Street and struck a home.

Heaberlin was taken by ambulance to the MCHS hospital with non-life threatening minor injuries.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

