Mankato Man Charged For Allegedly Slugging Blue Bricks Employee For Waking Him Up
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 10:36 AM

A Mankato man who allegedly punched a bar employee for waking him up is now facing felony assault charges in Blue Earth County.

Twenty-four-year-old Malcohm Mickelle Clark was sleeping at at the bar at Blue Bricks on July 5 when an employee went to wake him up, according to the complaint.  Clark then allegedly punched the employee in the chin when he woke up.

Court documents say that Clark was restrained by employees until police arrived.

Clark is charged with two counts of felony 5th degree assault.

Clark has two prior assault convictions, one in 2016, and another in 2017.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Boy Run Over By Float at Fun Days Parade Dad’s ‘Report Card’ for Daughter With Autism Goes Viral Because It’s the Sweetest Dairy Queen Has New Patriotic Blizzards for Fourth of July Top 5 Games to Play at the 4th of July BBQ, Ranked Teen Injured In Distracted Driving Crash In Serious, But Stable Condition 7 Gross Facts About Kiddie Pools, Because There’s So Much More Than Just Water
Comments