Mankato Man Charged For Allegedly Slugging Blue Bricks Employee For Waking Him Up

A Mankato man who allegedly punched a bar employee for waking him up is now facing felony assault charges in Blue Earth County.

Twenty-four-year-old Malcohm Mickelle Clark was sleeping at at the bar at Blue Bricks on July 5 when an employee went to wake him up, according to the complaint. Clark then allegedly punched the employee in the chin when he woke up.

Court documents say that Clark was restrained by employees until police arrived.

Clark is charged with two counts of felony 5th degree assault.

Clark has two prior assault convictions, one in 2016, and another in 2017.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook