Mankato Man Facing Criminal Charges For Homemade License Plate Tabs
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 12:52 PM

A Mankato man who allegedly created his own license plate registration tabs is facing criminal charges in Blue Earth County Court.

According to the complaint, 36-year-old Travis Dale Mellen was stopped on his motorcycle by a policeman responding to to a report of a disturbance on June 16.

When checking Mellen’s motorcylce registration, the officer learned it had expired in February 2017.  Upon closer inspection, the officer observed that Mellen’s ‘2019’ tabs were actually white pieces of paper with a handwritten ’19.’

Court documents say Mellen denied placing the tabs on the plate and told police someone else must have done it.

