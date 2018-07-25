Mankato Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Package Reeking Of Weed Raises Suspicions

A Mankato man who allegedly received over four pounds of marijuana via delivery has been charged in Blue Earth County Court.

Twenty-four-year-old Brennan Scott Holman is facing charges of felony drug possession and felony sale after police followed up on the June 8 report.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call from a nationwide carrier who reported that one of her drivers had reported a package that smelled strongly of marijuana. The package was addressed to Holman.

After obtaining a search warrant, agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force opened the package and found four vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana with a total weight of just over four pounds. Undercover agents delivered the package to Holman and returned approximately eight minutes later to execute a search warrant. Holman was found in a back bedroom of the residence with the unopened package.

Holman told police that the four pounds of marijuana in the package intercepted by police was the most he’d ever ordered at one time. He said he’d previously received packages that weighed 1 to 3 pounds, which he sells for $1,200 per pound. Holman also admitted to having a pound of marijuana in his room, separate from the package that had been mailed to him.

Agents located over 1,500 grams of marijuana, several digital scales, sandwich bags, and $1,738 in Holman’s room.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

