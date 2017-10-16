Mankato Man Purposely Crashes Stolen Car Into House, Say Police

A 19-year-old Mankato man is jailed pending formal charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a house over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Swiss Street, next Charley’s restaurant around 5am Saturday. A vehicle had crashed into the house and the driver ran away.

Police went to nearby convenience stores as they investigated and thanks to a cashier who had recognized him, they were able to identify the suspect as Haysautuh Tyndall. Tyndall had reportedly gassed up the vehicle after earlier stealing it from the 1800 block of Monks Avenue.

Police tracked down Tyndall at the University Park Mobile Home Community and took him into custody.

A witness reported that Tyndall went through a red light at a high rate of speed and that it appeared he was purposely trying to crash into the home, possibly in an attempt to hurt himself. He suffered minor injuries.

Charges against Tyndall are expected to include auto theft, driving after revocation, open container and hit and run.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com