Mankato Man Recognized By City As A True Hero

Talk about your Good Samaritans! Mankato could use more concerned and helpful citizens like Dan Rotchadl. Dan was honored Monday night at a city council meeting for coming to the aid of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on Riverfront Drive June 2nd. That’s when Dan jumped into action–attending to the man and helping to slow the blood loss from the victim’s nearly severed arm and then providing ambulance personnel with information so they could immediately begin their life saving efforts. According to medical professionals, had it not been for Rotchadl’s actions, the victim might have lost his arm or died. Great job Dan…you’re a local hero!

Source: southernminnesotanews.com