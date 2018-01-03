Mankato Man Watches & Laughs As His Dog Poops In Neighbor’s Lawn, Say Charges

A 64-year-old Mankato man has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly allowing his dog to defecate on his neighbor’s lawn.

Darrell Lee Torgerson is accused of violating the Mankato City Code on the regulation of domestic animals, annoyances-waste.

According to the the court filing, a person called police to the 1900 block of 4th Avenue on December 4th, saying that Torgerson’s dogs were running lose and came on to his property and defecated. The complainant also said that while the dogs were defecating on his lawn, Torgerson was in his own yard, watching and laughing.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

