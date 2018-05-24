Mankato Moondogs Home Gets Extreme Ballpark Makeover!

The much-anticipated renovations have been completed and Mankato’s Franklin Rogers Park is officially ready to reopen for baseball.

The public is invited to see the renovations, enjoy free refreshments, and sign up for prizes at the reopening ceremony on Friday, May 25. The gates will open at 4 p.m., and Mayor Eric Anderson will through out the first pitch following a 5 p.m. ceremony. A Mankato youth baseball double header will round out the ceremony, with AAA vs. AA Royals baseball beginning at 5:30.

Franklin Rogers is home to the Mankato MoonDogs, the Bethany Vikings, Loyola and Mankato West high schools. The renovations on the park included installation of artificial turf, new restrooms, concessions, dugouts and locker rooms. Roof-top club seating was installed and new video and score boards were also purchased.

Overall, the cost of the renovation was about $4 million, with funding being financed by sales tax proceeds and the Mankato MoonDogs.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook