Mankato Police Investigating Death Of 7-Month-Old

Mankato Public Safety is investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby.

Police were dispatched to a home on Thompson Ravine Road Tuesday at 7:06 a.m. for a medical emergency. A 7-month-old baby was transported to MCHS Hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be completed to determine a cause of death. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

According to Commander Dan Schisel of Mankato Public Safety, the baby did not reside at the home on Thompson Ravine Road.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

