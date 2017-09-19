Mankato Police Need Your Help–Have You Seen This Vehicle???

The public’s help is being sought in the search for a Mankato driver accused of being involved in a hit and run accident this weekend. Justin Niles says he was driving down Cherry Street when his car collided with a minivan that had run a stop sign on 4th Street. Niles says the van took off darting through alleys in the area and he called called police, but the vehicle has not yet been located. Niles was not injured. If you see a dark colored Toyota Sienna with a light bottom like the one pictured, with damage in the middle of the passsenger side, you are asked to call Mankato police at 507-387-8700.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com