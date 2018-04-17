Mankato Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Attempted Quick Mart Robbery

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at Quick Mark on Madison Avenue on Friday night at 10:14 p.m. The suspect was around 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. His facial features were covered with a scarf, sunglasses and a brown watch cap.

There were no injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (507) 387-8780.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

