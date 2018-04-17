Mankato Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Attempted Quick Mart Robbery
By Greg Travis
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 7:08 AM

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at Quick Mark on Madison Avenue on Friday night at 10:14 p.m.  The suspect was around 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.  His facial features were covered with a scarf, sunglasses and a brown watch cap.

There were no injuries.  Anyone with information is asked to call police at (507) 387-8780.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

