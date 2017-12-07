Mankato Potbelly Opens Next Week

Mankato’s first Potbelly Sandwich Shop is set to open next week.

The restaurant, which is located next to Walmart off of Madison Avenue, will officially open to the public on Thursday, December 14th. The day before, Potbelly will have an invite-only “oven-warming” event for friends and family, with proceeds going to Feeding Our Community Partners.

Owner Paul Goldammer says Mankato is the perfect fit for a neighborhood shop like Potbelly. “I know our local vibe will appeal to university students, families and people running errands at surrounding shops, and I look forward to turning Mankato residents into lifelong Potbelly fans,” said Goldammer.

Potbelly’s menu includes a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts. The sandwiches include the likes of the Italian, Mediterranean Chicken, Grilled Cheese, Tuna Salad and the Clubby.

Hours of operation for the Mankato Potbelly will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Delivery and drive-through hours will be Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook