Mankato Radio Personality Get Tased By The Cops

Watching the video you’ll ask yourself what kind of heinous crime this poor man committed. As it turns out, he didn’t do anything wrong at all. Ordinarily people don’t volunteer to get tased, but in this case a radio personality had it done for a good cause. Johnny Monroe, afternoon DJ on Z99, was tased by Mankato police to help raise awareness of their upcoming citizens academy. The video, though not for the squeamish, will provide a solid reminder of why you want to be a good, upstanding citizen. Poor Johnny!

Source: southernminnesotanews.com