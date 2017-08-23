Mankato Restaurant Burglarized Earlier This Week

Luckily, the thieves didn’t make off with any delicious food…just cold, hard cash. Mankato police say they are investigating a burglary at the Perkins restaurant on Mankato’s Madison Avenue. They believe it happened sometime between 12:30 and 6 am on Tuesday, August 22nd. There were no signs of forced entry and the only thing taken was a small amount of money. That Perkins location does have an alarm system and surveillance video so there is a good chance the burglars may be caught.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com