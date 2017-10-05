Mankato Teacher Resigns Amid Allegations Of Sex With Student

Yesterday, Mankato West art teacher Tessa Downs submitted her resignation. She is resigning her position amid an investigation into allegations that the 30 year old Downs had sex with a student. The district says it had been aware of the allegations and had received the investigative files from police this summer. Mankato police were alerted in July by the mother of a student, who reported that her son admitted that he had a sexual relationship Downs. Since the student was 18 at the time of the alleged sexual relationship, that is not illegal in Minnesota and Downs was not charged with a crime, although there will be a push to change that at next year’s State Legislature. Get more details on this story at southernminnesotanews.com.