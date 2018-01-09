Mankato Under Winter Storm Watch Wed Night-Thurs Afternoon
By Greg Travis
|
Jan 9, 2018 @ 5:31 AM

We could be right in the bullseye of the winter storm that’s headed our way later this week.  Here’s what the National Weather Service posted just recently…

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
329 AM CST Tue Jan 9 2018

...SWATH OF HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE FROM SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE FROM WEST CENTRAL TO SOUTH
CENTRAL MINNESOTA...

.A band of snow is expected to push into western Minnesota
Wednesday evening while another one develops late Wednesday night
further east from south central Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin.
A narrow swath of up to 7 inches is possible somewhere from the
New Ulm/Mankato areas northeast to east central Minnesota and
northwest Wisconsin. Outside of this narrow corridor, 2 to 4
inches are expected by Thursday afternoon.

Strong northwest winds will develop late Wednesday night and
continue through Thursday. The strongest winds will be found from
west central to south central Minnesota where winds could gust to
40 mph. This will result in widespread blowing snow and possible
whiteout conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect late Wednesday night through
Thursday for most of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

MNZ065-073>075-082>084-091>093-091800-
/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0001.180111T0600Z-180112T0000Z/
Renville-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Martin-
Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of Olivia, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter,
St James, Mankato, Waseca, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea
329 AM CST Tue Jan 9 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Travel could be very
  difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on
  Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are
  possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest
  Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could
  cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant
  drifting of the snow is also possible. Cold wind chills as low
  as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30
  minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a
potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and
extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions
and make travel very dangerous.

