Mankato Under Winter Storm Watch Wed Night-Thurs Afternoon

We could be right in the bullseye of the winter storm that’s headed our way later this week. Here’s what the National Weather Service posted just recently…

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 329 AM CST Tue Jan 9 2018 ...SWATH OF HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE FROM SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN... ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE FROM WEST CENTRAL TO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .A band of snow is expected to push into western Minnesota Wednesday evening while another one develops late Wednesday night further east from south central Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin. A narrow swath of up to 7 inches is possible somewhere from the New Ulm/Mankato areas northeast to east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Outside of this narrow corridor, 2 to 4 inches are expected by Thursday afternoon. Strong northwest winds will develop late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday. The strongest winds will be found from west central to south central Minnesota where winds could gust to 40 mph. This will result in widespread blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect late Wednesday night through Thursday for most of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. MNZ065-073>075-082>084-091>093-091800- /O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0001.180111T0600Z-180112T0000Z/ Renville-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Martin- Faribault-Freeborn- Including the cities of Olivia, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea 329 AM CST Tue Jan 9 2018 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is also possible. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.